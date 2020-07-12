Apartment List
/
FL
/
gulf gate estates
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:43 PM

225 Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulf Gate Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6529 SEAGATE AVENUE
6529 Seagate Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1673 sqft
Very clean well-maintained unfurnished home for rent in a great location, Gulf Gate. 2 bedrooms and two baths on a lovely shaded lot. New ceramic 18 inch tile everywhere except the bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7019 WOODSIDE OAKS CIRCLE
7019 Woodside Oaks Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
Annual Furnished Rental, available 7/15/20. Lovely two bedroom, two bathroom home For Lease. Located in Woodside Oaks with only 17 villas and is ideally located in Gulf Gate Area in Sarasota.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6719 KEYSTONE DRIVE
6719 Keystone Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1950 sqft
Spacious single Family Home in Gulf gate. Spacious Bedrooms, Tile flooring throughout the house. 2 car garage. Dining Room. Living Room, Family Room, Plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer. Enclosed Florida room & fenced yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Avenue
7203 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1781 sqft
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
6323 GATEWAY AVENUE
6323 Gateway Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
773 sqft
Schedule your showing today for this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Gulf Gate.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6711 KEYSTONE DRIVE
6711 Keystone Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Very Large Home in highly sought after Gulf Gate. Two bedroom, two baths with large Florida room and large screened lanai. Impeccably cared for home with lots of ceramic tile for easy care. Open floor plan and ready occupancy July 20.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gulf Gate Estates, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulf Gate Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gulf Gate Estates 1 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGulf Gate Estates 3 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Balcony
Gulf Gate Estates Apartments with GarageGulf Gate Estates Apartments with GymGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with ParkingGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Pool
Gulf Gate Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerGulf Gate Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsGulf Gate Estates Furnished ApartmentsGulf Gate Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee