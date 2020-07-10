/
apartments with washer dryer
265 Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6529 SEAGATE AVENUE
6529 Seagate Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1673 sqft
Very clean well-maintained unfurnished home for rent in a great location, Gulf Gate. 2 bedrooms and two baths on a lovely shaded lot. New ceramic 18 inch tile everywhere except the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 Unit Available
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.
1 Unit Available
7795 NIXON AVENUE
7795 Nixon Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1258 sqft
UPDATED WITH NO CARPET, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. VERY PRIVATE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A DEAD END STREET. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS AND A FENCED YARD. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. 1 CAT WITH PET FEE WILL BE CONSIDERED.
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6719 KEYSTONE DRIVE
6719 Keystone Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1950 sqft
Spacious single Family Home in Gulf gate. Spacious Bedrooms, Tile flooring throughout the house. 2 car garage. Dining Room. Living Room, Family Room, Plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer. Enclosed Florida room & fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
5517 ASHTON WAY
5517 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES.
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Avenue
7203 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1781 sqft
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.
1 Unit Available
6910 WOODWIND DRIVE
6910 Woodwind Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1284 sqft
AVAILABLE MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS TILL MID DECEMBER 2020. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS SUMMER TO FALL SEASONAL RENTAL.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates
Verified
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 Unit Available
3856 Afton Cir
3856 Afton Circle, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1408 sqft
Tenant occupied until July 31 2020 do not disturb. One story light and bright cottage feel ranch 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood. Gulf gate area is one of the most sought out areas in Sarasota for their schools.
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
Contact for Availability
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat
