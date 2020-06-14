Apartment List
/
FL
/
gulf gate estates
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL with garage

Gulf Gate Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1781 sqft
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1713 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8725 DAYDREAM STREET
8725 Daydream St, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1758 sqft
Brand new town home in Sarasota for rent. Corner unit in the gated community of Promenade on Palmer Ranch. Move-in ready, all concrete block, two story 1,758 SqFt. 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Gate Estates
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gulf Gate Estates, FL

Gulf Gate Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Gulf Gate Estates 1 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGulf Gate Estates 3 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Balcony
Gulf Gate Estates Apartments with GarageGulf Gate Estates Apartments with GymGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with ParkingGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Pool
Gulf Gate Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerGulf Gate Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsGulf Gate Estates Furnished ApartmentsGulf Gate Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee