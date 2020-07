Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry online portal package receiving

A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors. This community is professionally managed with excellent management and maintenance staff. Our prime location puts you minutes from the World Famous Siesta Key Beach where you are within biking distance from the beach, shopping, schools, and Sarasotas cultural center. We welcome you with roomy floor plans each with screened patio or balcony come take an advantage of our amenities and relax by one of our two sparkling pools. Come let our friendly management team show you why at Garden Grove the best part of your day is coming home.