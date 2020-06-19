Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 NW 20TH Avenue 6
300 NW 20th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Gainesville
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
300 NW 20th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2BR/1BA Glennwood Apartment for $775 in quiet community. Upstairs apartment. Convenient to Ward's Supermarket, Downtown, & UF. Has laundry on-site. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, & pest control.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 have any available units?
300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, FL
.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gainesville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 have?
Some of 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 currently offering any rent specials?
300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 pet-friendly?
No, 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 offer parking?
Yes, 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 does offer parking.
Does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 have a pool?
No, 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 does not have a pool.
Does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 have accessible units?
No, 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 NW 20TH Avenue 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
