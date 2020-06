Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access sauna

We have a 3 bedroom Condo for rent and is aproximately 1700 square feet with a Balcony (3rd floor) We have a full kitchen,washer,dryer, free WiFi,1-king bed,1 queen bed, 2- twin bed, 1-pull out sofa,no pets,no smoking and

Parking is free,

Club house, outdoor pool,sauna, hot tub, Fitness center.

5 Miles away from Disney World!

Close to several Dining and Grocery Stores.