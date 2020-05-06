8957 Candy Palm Rd

Amenities

Freshly Painted on the interior! Resort living all year round! FULLY FURNISHED 4 bed 3 bath townhome with all the amenities you could ask for! Once full bedrooms and bathroom are on the first floor! Pool care included in rent. Lovely screened in private pool area with a sitting area to entertain! The community is gated & guarded and the amenities include a 9,500 Sq Ft clubhouse, Tiki Bar & Grill, resort style waterfall pool, kiddie pool, playground, lighted basketball & tennis courts, sand volleyball, movie theatre, fitness center and a game room equipped with pool tables and arcade games. The interior of the home boasts your own splash pool on the lanai, tile and carpet flooring, upgraded furniture, stainless steel appliances, flat top stove, breakfast bar, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded tile in the shower stall, and dual sinks in the master bath. Pool heater does not convey. New Photos will be taken once tenant vacates. Furniture must stay and are convenience item to the tenant. This is a long term lease which restricts Airbnb type rentals.