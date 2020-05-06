All apartments in Four Corners
8957 Candy Palm Rd
8957 Candy Palm Rd

8957 Candy Palm Road · No Longer Available
Location

8957 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Freshly Painted on the interior! Resort living all year round! FULLY FURNISHED 4 bed 3 bath townhome with all the amenities you could ask for! Once full bedrooms and bathroom are on the first floor! Pool care included in rent. Lovely screened in private pool area with a sitting area to entertain! The community is gated & guarded and the amenities include a 9,500 Sq Ft clubhouse, Tiki Bar & Grill, resort style waterfall pool, kiddie pool, playground, lighted basketball & tennis courts, sand volleyball, movie theatre, fitness center and a game room equipped with pool tables and arcade games. The interior of the home boasts your own splash pool on the lanai, tile and carpet flooring, upgraded furniture, stainless steel appliances, flat top stove, breakfast bar, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded tile in the shower stall, and dual sinks in the master bath. Pool heater does not convey. New Photos will be taken once tenant vacates. Furniture must stay and are convenience item to the tenant. This is a long term lease which restricts Airbnb type rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have any available units?
8957 Candy Palm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have?
Some of 8957 Candy Palm Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8957 Candy Palm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8957 Candy Palm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8957 Candy Palm Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8957 Candy Palm Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd offer parking?
No, 8957 Candy Palm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8957 Candy Palm Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8957 Candy Palm Rd has a pool.
Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have accessible units?
No, 8957 Candy Palm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8957 Candy Palm Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8957 Candy Palm Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8957 Candy Palm Rd has units with air conditioning.
