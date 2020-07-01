All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD

8955 Majesty Palm Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8955 Majesty Palm Rd, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Paradise Palms Beautifully decorated 4 Bed 3 Bath is already to become your home. This townhouse is fully furnished with granite counter tops in the Kitchen, clean stainless steel appliances. Includes a patio with a private pool and screen enclosure. Just a few minutes to Disney World, Shopping and other theme parks. With Club House featuring a Tiki Bar & Grill, waterfall resort style pool with a grotto/spa and a pool slide for the young ones. Child's pool, movie theater, game room, internet lounge, basketball court, tennis court, state-of-the-art fitness center & sauna, market, deli, beach volleyball and more. Come live in this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have any available units?
8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have?
Some of 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD offer parking?
No, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD has a pool.
Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8955 MAJESTY PALM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College