Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Don't miss out on this amazing town-home!! It comes FURNISHED. Great if you are relocating to Florida. Elegantly furnished and READY TO MOVE IN. This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a gated community with guarded security entrance, pools, gym and so much more!! Centrally located and close to everything.

Income must be 3 times the rent. No background or evictions. Deposit based on credit. Apply Online! It wont last long!!