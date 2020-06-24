All apartments in Four Corners
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD

8938 Bismarck Palm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8938 Bismarck Palm Rd, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Contemporary 6 bedroom/5 bathroom pool home in popular Paradise Palms now available for lease. This stunning home has it all and shows like a model. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, large island, granite countertops with glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting and ceramic tiled floors. Open floor plan with guest suite downstairs for convenience. Superior furnishings, upgraded lighting and modern feature walls throughout add to the splendor of this luxurious residence. The glamor of the master and guest suites will not be lost on you. Loft area with NY skyline backdrop makes for a great retreat! Perfectly located with easy access to major highways, the attractions, shops, restaurants and golfing galore. Enjoy the 9500sf clubhouse which has everything you could wish for including a lagoon style pool, waterfall and grotto, splash pad and state of the art fitness and games rooms, market, sauna, 46-seat movie theater together with tennis courts, sand volleyball and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have any available units?
8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have?
Some of 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD offers parking.
Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD has a pool.
Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
