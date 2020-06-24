8938 BISMARCK PALM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite media room sauna tennis court volleyball court

Contemporary 6 bedroom/5 bathroom pool home in popular Paradise Palms now available for lease. This stunning home has it all and shows like a model. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, large island, granite countertops with glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting and ceramic tiled floors. Open floor plan with guest suite downstairs for convenience. Superior furnishings, upgraded lighting and modern feature walls throughout add to the splendor of this luxurious residence. The glamor of the master and guest suites will not be lost on you. Loft area with NY skyline backdrop makes for a great retreat! Perfectly located with easy access to major highways, the attractions, shops, restaurants and golfing galore. Enjoy the 9500sf clubhouse which has everything you could wish for including a lagoon style pool, waterfall and grotto, splash pad and state of the art fitness and games rooms, market, sauna, 46-seat movie theater together with tennis courts, sand volleyball and much more!