8929 AZALEA SANDS LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

The Champions Club is an amazing place to call your home! Come inside this newly built condominium, located in a gated community, with the beautiful resort style Club House, and access to play on a Champions Gate golf course. Champions Club offers multi-family living within a flourishing community. With easy access to I-4, residents can explore Orlando and see all that Central Florida has to offer. Located close to shopping, dining, and our amazing Florida beaches. Come check it out today!