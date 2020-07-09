8929 AZALEA SANDS LANE

Amenities
The Champions Club is an amazing place to call your home! Come inside this newly built condominium, located in a gated community, with the beautiful resort style Club House, and access to play on a Champions Gate golf course. Champions Club offers multi-family living within a flourishing community. With easy access to I-4, residents can explore Orlando and see all that Central Florida has to offer. Located close to shopping, dining, and our amazing Florida beaches. Come check it out today!