Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

8829 Coral Palms Ct B

8829 Coral Palms Ct · (808) 780-6012
Location

8829 Coral Palms Ct, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious condo close to Disney - Property Id: 301993

Beautiful, private, LARGE 2/2 condo close to Disney and Margaritaville! No one above you. Lanai is large enough for dining, is fully screened and looks out over quiet wooded setting. Unit is entirely tiled, no carpet. Washer & dryer in unit. Pool, hot tub, tennis courts and fitness center. Master bedroom has king size bed. Second bedroom currently has 4 twin beds but if requested can be changed to a Queen bed. 2 FULL bathrooms. Master has large walk in shower and second bathroom has full size bathtub. Large closets and extra storage. Kitchen has hard to find pantry and bay window dining area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301993
Property Id 301993

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5861166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have any available units?
8829 Coral Palms Ct B has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have?
Some of 8829 Coral Palms Ct B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8829 Coral Palms Ct B currently offering any rent specials?
8829 Coral Palms Ct B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 Coral Palms Ct B pet-friendly?
No, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B offer parking?
No, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B does not offer parking.
Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have a pool?
Yes, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B has a pool.
Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have accessible units?
No, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 Coral Palms Ct B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 Coral Palms Ct B does not have units with air conditioning.
