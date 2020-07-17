8829 Coral Palms Ct B

Amenities

Beautiful, private, LARGE 2/2 condo close to Disney and Margaritaville! No one above you. Lanai is large enough for dining, is fully screened and looks out over quiet wooded setting. Unit is entirely tiled, no carpet. Washer & dryer in unit. Pool, hot tub, tennis courts and fitness center. Master bedroom has king size bed. Second bedroom currently has 4 twin beds but if requested can be changed to a Queen bed. 2 FULL bathrooms. Master has large walk in shower and second bathroom has full size bathtub. Large closets and extra storage. Kitchen has hard to find pantry and bay window dining area.

No Dogs Allowed



