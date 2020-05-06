All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8828 CORAL PALMS COURT
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

8828 CORAL PALMS COURT

8828 Coral Palms Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8828 Coral Palms Ct, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Two bedroom, 2 bath condo on 2nd floor, with a screened in balcony. living/dining room combo, and eat-in kitchen. Master suite includes 2 closets Appliances include, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, and range. Stackable washer and dryer present for tenant's use, but will not be warrantied. No pets permitted by HOA. Unit has 1 designated parking spot, any other vehicles are would have park in available visitor parking.This property is lease only, which means that the owner will manager property once the lease has been signed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have any available units?
8828 CORAL PALMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have?
Some of 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8828 CORAL PALMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT offers parking.
Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8828 CORAL PALMS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College