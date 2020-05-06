8828 CORAL PALMS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Two bedroom, 2 bath condo on 2nd floor, with a screened in balcony. living/dining room combo, and eat-in kitchen. Master suite includes 2 closets Appliances include, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, and range. Stackable washer and dryer present for tenant's use, but will not be warrantied. No pets permitted by HOA. Unit has 1 designated parking spot, any other vehicles are would have park in available visitor parking.This property is lease only, which means that the owner will manager property once the lease has been signed.