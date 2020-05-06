All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

8809 RHODES STREET

8809 Rhodes Street · (512) 804-9960
Location

8809 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bed · Avail. now

$4,680

9 Bed · 6 Bath · 4391 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy awesome resort style amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities. This fully furnished Mansion is located on a rare secluded PREMIUM LOT WITH PRIVATE COVERED PATIO backing to nature preserve/lake, and just short walk away from Clubhouse and amenities. This home features 9 bedrooms with 6 full bathrooms. The heated pool and spa is ideal for entertaining large group of guests. Granites for kitchen and bathroom counters, stainless steel appliances including TWO FULL SIZE french door fridges, washer/dryer, 42" cabinets and high ceilings throughout. 4 vehicles can be parked in garage and driveway. Windsor At Westside Resort features 8,000SF state of art Clubhouse, restaurant, bar, scheme park style water park with heated pool/Spa and lazy river, Tennis courts, Basket ball court, sand volley ball court. Listing goes on and on. Request private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 RHODES STREET have any available units?
8809 RHODES STREET has a unit available for $4,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8809 RHODES STREET have?
Some of 8809 RHODES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 RHODES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8809 RHODES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 RHODES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8809 RHODES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8809 RHODES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8809 RHODES STREET does offer parking.
Does 8809 RHODES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8809 RHODES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 RHODES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8809 RHODES STREET has a pool.
Does 8809 RHODES STREET have accessible units?
No, 8809 RHODES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 RHODES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 RHODES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 RHODES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 RHODES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
