8809 RHODES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy awesome resort style amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities. This fully furnished Mansion is located on a rare secluded PREMIUM LOT WITH PRIVATE COVERED PATIO backing to nature preserve/lake, and just short walk away from Clubhouse and amenities. This home features 9 bedrooms with 6 full bathrooms. The heated pool and spa is ideal for entertaining large group of guests. Granites for kitchen and bathroom counters, stainless steel appliances including TWO FULL SIZE french door fridges, washer/dryer, 42" cabinets and high ceilings throughout. 4 vehicles can be parked in garage and driveway. Windsor At Westside Resort features 8,000SF state of art Clubhouse, restaurant, bar, scheme park style water park with heated pool/Spa and lazy river, Tennis courts, Basket ball court, sand volley ball court. Listing goes on and on. Request private showing today!