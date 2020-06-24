All apartments in Four Corners
8803 DUNES COURT
8803 DUNES COURT

8803 Dunes Court · No Longer Available
Location

8803 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath 3rd floor unit. Tiled flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with dining room and living room just off the large functional kitchen & large laundry/pantry. Large master suite with walk in closet. Enjoy Florida weather on your private screened in balcony with storage closet and beautiful water view. Legacy Dunes Resort features gated access, elegant clubhouse, two resort style themed pools, BBQ and picnic areas, state of the art fitness center, playground, tennis courts, ball courts and sand volley ball court, car wash area and so much more! Located in west Kissimmee off of US Hyw 192, minutes from Disney and just down the road from the 429 Toll road.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8803 DUNES COURT have any available units?
8803 DUNES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8803 DUNES COURT have?
Some of 8803 DUNES COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8803 DUNES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8803 DUNES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8803 DUNES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8803 DUNES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8803 DUNES COURT offer parking?
No, 8803 DUNES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8803 DUNES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8803 DUNES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8803 DUNES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8803 DUNES COURT has a pool.
Does 8803 DUNES COURT have accessible units?
No, 8803 DUNES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8803 DUNES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8803 DUNES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8803 DUNES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8803 DUNES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
