8803 DUNES COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath 3rd floor unit. Tiled flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with dining room and living room just off the large functional kitchen & large laundry/pantry. Large master suite with walk in closet. Enjoy Florida weather on your private screened in balcony with storage closet and beautiful water view. Legacy Dunes Resort features gated access, elegant clubhouse, two resort style themed pools, BBQ and picnic areas, state of the art fitness center, playground, tennis courts, ball courts and sand volley ball court, car wash area and so much more! Located in west Kissimmee off of US Hyw 192, minutes from Disney and just down the road from the 429 Toll road.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.