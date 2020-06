Amenities

5 bed 3 bath pool and spa home. Pool and lawn care included. Very spacious. Gated community. Lovely balcony overlooking pool, connected to upstairs master bedroom. One bedroom with bath downstairs as well perfect for a mother in law. Gated access. Don't miss this great opportunity! Centrally located to I4, 27 and all major attractions, restaurants and shopping! Pets will be considered with pet application and owner approval.