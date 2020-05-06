8558 Sunrise Key Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished 7 bedrooms,4.5 baths Luxury Executive Villa Located in Kissimmee FL! - Fully furnished 7 bedrooms,4.5 baths Luxury Executive Villa Located in Kissimmee FL! This is a fully furnished huge single-family home with lots of living room and kitchen space to enjoy. This is a gated and guarded community located on Disney's doorstep. Emerald Island Resort has great facilities that like a clubhouse sauna, fitness center, games arcade, Internet cafe, Tiki-bar, heated community pools and spas, volleyball and tennis courts, kiddie play areas, and much more. Close to the restaurants, Disney Parks and Disney Springs. The value of HOA is included Cable, Internet, and Landscape. Must see!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed



$2,790.00 Rent

$2,790.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



