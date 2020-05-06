8521 Crystal Cove Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 bath lakeview Townhome totally furnished located within a few miles of Disney World & minutes away from most theme parks & convention centers in Orlando.This beautiful Townhome is located on an over-sized lot in a secluded preserve with breathtaking views to a conservation area and a beautiful lake. This home is located in an exclusive gated resort with lavishly manicured landscaping and high end hotel quality amenities featuring guest services, 24/7 staffed security, business center & meeting rooms, pools, fitness center, Tiki-bar, tennis courts, volley-ball court, basket ball, nature trails and more. Available May 1st, 2020