8463 CRYSTAL COVE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse internet cafe gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful and furnished townhome in Emerald Island with all of the amenities of the community available such as swimming pools, clubhouse, fitness center, cyber cafe, Volleyball, tennis and basketball courts and a nature walk. Rent includes Basic Cable and Internet. This townhome offers two master bedrooms and a total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. A recently added outdoor deck with barbeque grill, full patio furniture and 2 outdoor heaters feature a serene view of conservation. Furnished with all new furnishings and ready for a tenant to call home. This is a corner unit for added natural light. Walking distance to community pool, playground, picnic area and tennis courts. Within a short distance to Disney.