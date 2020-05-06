8427 CRYSTAL COVE LOOP

Amenities

3 bed/ 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse is located in the desirable Emerald Island Resort. Downstairs you will find open kitchen, dining room, living room, and separate half bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and private balcony off master bedroom with no rear neighbors. Interior is newly painted and AC recently serviced. Emerald Island Resort is a gated and 24/7 guarded resort community located minutes away from Disney (approx. 5 miles driving distance to Animal Kingdom), Margaritaville, and shopping /dining area. With a little touch, you can transform this townhouse into YOUR home. This rental includes basic cable, internet, gates, roads, clubhouse, security, fountains, play areas, recreation areas, 24hr guard, lawn care, sauna, fitness center, games arcade, Internet cafe, 2 heated swimming pool & spa, Tiki bar, volleyball, tennis courts, basketball facilities, and playgrounds.