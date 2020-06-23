8401 CRYSTAL COVE LOOP

Amenities

Very attractive 4 BEDS /3 B Bathroom town home ,guard gated Emerald Island, Mediterranean style .1st floor master bedroom sliding door to out side area , Full-size kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with full size washer and dryer . The second floor offers three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2nd Master bedroom with en-suite is ideal for the head of the family who gets to enjoy the balcony that overlooks the conservation pond. Whether you are sipping your first cup of coffee property external south facing balcony accessible via sliding doors from the Master suite. An outside patio and well maintained ,Very popular with Renters. Use it as an Investment Property with Bookings already in place or make it your Own Perfect Florida Getaway! Enjoy tranquility from your private Deck and Balcony,Enjoy the large club house, The resort features a large clubhouse with a heated swimming pool, sun deck, hot tub, sauna and steam room. The pool area has a full service bar. There is also a meeting room for informal gatherings, an arcade and a cyber cafe. A fitness center is available with the latest in exercise equipment. Adjacent to the clubhouse, is a child's play area, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts and a picnic area with bar-b-que facilities. Located close to Disney, Shopping and Dining.

online application non refundable if not approved or approved , rental history ,we will hold the property 24 hours upon approval