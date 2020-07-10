All apartments in Four Corners
8309 FOSTER DRIVE

8309 Foster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Foster Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896
Championsgate Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
internet access
Bella Trae community has a state of the art Clubhouse with billiard room, multipurpose space, men and women locker rooms and a fitness center. Outdoors you can take pleasure in Florida's year around sunshine at the resort-style pool and spa, bocce ball courts and putting green. Bella Trae offers guard-gated security, and a lifestyle supported by years of experience.
Rent includes cable, internet, and pest control.
Tenant will have to purchase Clubhouse access cards currently $10 each 18 years or older.
Each vehicle will need a community decal sticker currently $15 each.
The HOA only allows 2 cars per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have any available units?
8309 FOSTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have?
Some of 8309 FOSTER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 FOSTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8309 FOSTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 FOSTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 FOSTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 FOSTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

