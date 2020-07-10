8309 FOSTER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green garage hot tub internet access

Bella Trae community has a state of the art Clubhouse with billiard room, multipurpose space, men and women locker rooms and a fitness center. Outdoors you can take pleasure in Florida's year around sunshine at the resort-style pool and spa, bocce ball courts and putting green. Bella Trae offers guard-gated security, and a lifestyle supported by years of experience.

Rent includes cable, internet, and pest control.

Tenant will have to purchase Clubhouse access cards currently $10 each 18 years or older.

Each vehicle will need a community decal sticker currently $15 each.

The HOA only allows 2 cars per unit.