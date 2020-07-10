8309 FOSTER DRIVE

Amenities
Bella Trae community has a state of the art Clubhouse with billiard room, multipurpose space, men and women locker rooms and a fitness center. Outdoors you can take pleasure in Florida's year around sunshine at the resort-style pool and spa, bocce ball courts and putting green. Bella Trae offers guard-gated security, and a lifestyle supported by years of experience.
Rent includes cable, internet, and pest control.
Tenant will have to purchase Clubhouse access cards currently $10 each 18 years or older.
Each vehicle will need a community decal sticker currently $15 each.
The HOA only allows 2 cars per unit.