Four Corners, FL
8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE

8122 Yellow Crane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8122 Yellow Crane Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy Florida Living at it's best! This UP TO DATE turn-key POOL home is featuring high quality upgrades and conveniently located close to Disney Parks, fine shopping and dining. Desired floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and open living spaces to accommodate daily family needs. Elegant high polished 36x36 Kertiles porcelain TILE throughout spacious foyer, dining room, kitchen and family room, guest bedroom featuring beautiful Brazilian Cherry WOOD FLOORS, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with dark bamboo floors. Stunning fully improved kitchen spotlights CONTEMPORARY UPGRADES: dark Brazilian GRANITE countertops, stylish BACKSPLASH, stainless steel APPLIANCES. Enjoy healthy family entertainment in refreshing private SCREENED POOL and on covered Patio with Ceiling Fan installed. Lush HEDGES planted around the SCREEN ENCLOSURE for additional privacy. This house sits on the corner street with no neighbors at the front.

AVAILBLE NOW!!!

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have any available units?
8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have?
Some of 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

