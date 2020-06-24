8122 YELLOW CRANE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy Florida Living at it's best! This UP TO DATE turn-key POOL home is featuring high quality upgrades and conveniently located close to Disney Parks, fine shopping and dining. Desired floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and open living spaces to accommodate daily family needs. Elegant high polished 36x36 Kertiles porcelain TILE throughout spacious foyer, dining room, kitchen and family room, guest bedroom featuring beautiful Brazilian Cherry WOOD FLOORS, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with dark bamboo floors. Stunning fully improved kitchen spotlights CONTEMPORARY UPGRADES: dark Brazilian GRANITE countertops, stylish BACKSPLASH, stainless steel APPLIANCES. Enjoy healthy family entertainment in refreshing private SCREENED POOL and on covered Patio with Ceiling Fan installed. Lush HEDGES planted around the SCREEN ENCLOSURE for additional privacy. This house sits on the corner street with no neighbors at the front.



AVAILBLE NOW!!!



12 Month Lease

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 Monthly Tech Fee



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!