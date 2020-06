Amenities

gym pool basketball court tennis court media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities basketball court gym pool media room tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills. Just minutes to Disney! Huge Resort Pool, Movie Theater, Exercise Room, Tennis, Basketball, more! Truly a resort destination! Must Be Seen! Fabulous Privacy off the pool, this is a unique find. Don't wait and miss this one! Sorry, NO pets.