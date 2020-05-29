603 ALFANI STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spacious 2 story pool home is located in convenient place only 3.3 miles from I4 and near Hwy 27, 429, and Disney, less than 1 mile to Ridgeview Global Studies Academy. It is only 2.6 miles to Publix, 3.4 miles to target. Providing plenty of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage with an inground screened pool so you could relax from time to time. Large open kitchen with granite countertop so you could enjoy cooking there, capacious living room and dining area with very nice tile, roomy master bedroom and bathroom offering garden tub and separate shower stall as well as a big walk-in closet. LG Dryer and LG Washer. Built-in Oven are brand new. HOA will be responsible for lawn maintenance. The property is occupied by current tenant, they will leave at the end of July. The applicant's credit score and background is to be checked.