Amenities

garage stainless steel pool playground range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This 3 Bedroom home in Davenport is located in Lakes Community. This home has tile throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, and a Florida room. Great curve appeal, equipped with a two car garage. Home is 15 minutes away from Disney and 9 minutes away from the new

H20 Water park. The community also has its own pool and playground.