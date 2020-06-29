All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

532 OBO DRIVE

532 Obo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

532 Obo Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Near Disney, and I-4 Highway just couple blocks away from exit on Highway 27, and just 5 minutes to Posner Park Mall, Amazon HQ, Walmart Distribution HQ and many restaurants and fast food close by such as Cracker Barrel, Wendy's, McDonalds, Waffle House, Miller's,Popeye's, Taco Bell, Chinese, Japanese (eating places and stores galore) on Hi-27. This lovely 3bed/2bath home with 30'x12' screened porch/ lanai sits at a very quiet end of the community. New bedroom floors installed March 2020. Gas range/gas water heater lowering utility bill payments. Rear of house has absolute privacy - no rear neighbors. Master bathroom has just been recently renovated with granite countertop and white cabinetry. Tile floor throughout common areas and nice bathrooms. Huge living room and dining/family room. Community pool and tennis courts for enjoyment of residents. Near Davenport police station, and Ridge High School. A Must See! Yes -- Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 OBO DRIVE have any available units?
532 OBO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 532 OBO DRIVE have?
Some of 532 OBO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 OBO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
532 OBO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 OBO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 OBO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 532 OBO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 532 OBO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 532 OBO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 OBO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 OBO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 532 OBO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 532 OBO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 532 OBO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 532 OBO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 OBO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 OBO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 OBO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

