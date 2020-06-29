532 OBO DRIVE

Amenities

Near Disney, and I-4 Highway just couple blocks away from exit on Highway 27, and just 5 minutes to Posner Park Mall, Amazon HQ, Walmart Distribution HQ and many restaurants and fast food close by such as Cracker Barrel, Wendy's, McDonalds, Waffle House, Miller's,Popeye's, Taco Bell, Chinese, Japanese (eating places and stores galore) on Hi-27. This lovely 3bed/2bath home with 30'x12' screened porch/ lanai sits at a very quiet end of the community. New bedroom floors installed March 2020. Gas range/gas water heater lowering utility bill payments. Rear of house has absolute privacy - no rear neighbors. Master bathroom has just been recently renovated with granite countertop and white cabinetry. Tile floor throughout common areas and nice bathrooms. Huge living room and dining/family room. Community pool and tennis courts for enjoyment of residents. Near Davenport police station, and Ridge High School. A Must See! Yes -- Pets allowed.