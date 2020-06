Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Move in ready, cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Bass Lake. Enjoy sitting on the front porch. This well laid out home features a fully equipped kitchen with an eat in space. Just off the kitchen patio door is a covered screen lanai to enjoy. The entire home has tile flooring through out. Both the hall and master bath have shower/tub combos. Enjoy the clubhouse pool and activities that the community offers.