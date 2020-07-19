Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE
345 Holly Berry Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
345 Holly Berry Dr, Four Corners, FL 33897
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful house for rent in Davenport, located in the newer subdivision of Willow bent on US27, this brand new house has 3 beds and 2 2 baths. Amazing view on the conversation area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have any available units?
345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Similar Pages
Four Corners 1 Bedrooms
Four Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Four Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Plant City, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Valrico, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Championsgate Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
Seminole State College of Florida