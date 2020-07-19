All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE

345 Holly Berry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

345 Holly Berry Dr, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful house for rent in Davenport, located in the newer subdivision of Willow bent on US27, this brand new house has 3 beds and 2 2 baths. Amazing view on the conversation area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have any available units?
345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 HOLLY BERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
