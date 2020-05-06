339 WINDSOR PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home in convenient neighborhood of Abbey at West Haven. Close to Champions Gate and I-4 access. One story with separated bedroom areas for privacy. Master bedroom and additional bedroom are ensuites. Large private screened pool area for family gatherings. Gated community with full clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis courts and nearby golf courses. Only 15 minutes to Disney World. This home is sure to please with the spacious interior layout and outdoor entertaining area. Pool, lawn care and pest control are included in the rent for maintenance free living.