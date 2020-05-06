All apartments in Four Corners
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
339 WINDSOR PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

339 WINDSOR PLACE

339 Windsor Place · (407) 697-8222
Location

339 Windsor Place, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home in convenient neighborhood of Abbey at West Haven. Close to Champions Gate and I-4 access. One story with separated bedroom areas for privacy. Master bedroom and additional bedroom are ensuites. Large private screened pool area for family gatherings. Gated community with full clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis courts and nearby golf courses. Only 15 minutes to Disney World. This home is sure to please with the spacious interior layout and outdoor entertaining area. Pool, lawn care and pest control are included in the rent for maintenance free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have any available units?
339 WINDSOR PLACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have?
Some of 339 WINDSOR PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 WINDSOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
339 WINDSOR PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 WINDSOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 339 WINDSOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 339 WINDSOR PLACE does offer parking.
Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 WINDSOR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 339 WINDSOR PLACE has a pool.
Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 339 WINDSOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 WINDSOR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 WINDSOR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 WINDSOR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
