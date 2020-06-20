330 MUIRFIELD LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access tennis court

This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf. There may be additional fees to use these amenities that the tenant will be responsible for, including a membership application fee. The home is located off the 10th tee box of the Signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course and across from the new clubhouse featuring Traditions Restaurant. The 1st floor of this home has a master bedroom, a formal dining room, large breakfast nook off the kitchen, a totally built out movie room that was once the garage, a bedroom, a spacious laundry room, and sliding glass doors that lead to 2 covered outdoor spaces. The 2nd floor has a master bedroom, pool table room, three bedrooms, and access to covered balcony. The large kitchen features: upgraded cabinets + hardware with cushion closed drawers, granite countertops, under the cabinet lighting, luxury appliances, island, lots of counter space, decorative back splash, decorative range hood, tall upper cabinets with glass doors, and walk in pantry. The downstairs master bedroom + bath features: crown molding tray ceilings with lighting, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, custom built out closet, soaking tub with jets, standalone glass framed shower with multi shower heads, granite counter tops with double vanity sinks, upgraded cabinets and drawers. Other features in the home: 3 NEW AC UNITS, ceiling fans, 8ft solid core doors, crown molding, tall baseboards, built in wall unit, recessed lighting, tank-less water heater, flat tile roof, heated pool + spa that has recently been resurfaced, tall ceiling heights, large rooms, decorative stair railings, rounded edge drywall, gas fireplace, and 2nd floor master bath that has a soaking tub + standalone glass enclosed shower with multiple heads + upgraded cabinets + granite counter top with double vanity sinks. Reunion is located off the I4 + 429, making it conveniently accessible to Central FL's attractions, dining, shopping, and airport. The owner will consider a lease less than 12 months. Owner is requesting a $10,000 security deposit.