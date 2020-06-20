All apartments in Four Corners
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP

330 Muirfield Loop · (407) 443-3206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 5148 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf. There may be additional fees to use these amenities that the tenant will be responsible for, including a membership application fee. The home is located off the 10th tee box of the Signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course and across from the new clubhouse featuring Traditions Restaurant. The 1st floor of this home has a master bedroom, a formal dining room, large breakfast nook off the kitchen, a totally built out movie room that was once the garage, a bedroom, a spacious laundry room, and sliding glass doors that lead to 2 covered outdoor spaces. The 2nd floor has a master bedroom, pool table room, three bedrooms, and access to covered balcony. The large kitchen features: upgraded cabinets + hardware with cushion closed drawers, granite countertops, under the cabinet lighting, luxury appliances, island, lots of counter space, decorative back splash, decorative range hood, tall upper cabinets with glass doors, and walk in pantry. The downstairs master bedroom + bath features: crown molding tray ceilings with lighting, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, custom built out closet, soaking tub with jets, standalone glass framed shower with multi shower heads, granite counter tops with double vanity sinks, upgraded cabinets and drawers. Other features in the home: 3 NEW AC UNITS, ceiling fans, 8ft solid core doors, crown molding, tall baseboards, built in wall unit, recessed lighting, tank-less water heater, flat tile roof, heated pool + spa that has recently been resurfaced, tall ceiling heights, large rooms, decorative stair railings, rounded edge drywall, gas fireplace, and 2nd floor master bath that has a soaking tub + standalone glass enclosed shower with multiple heads + upgraded cabinets + granite counter top with double vanity sinks. Reunion is located off the I4 + 429, making it conveniently accessible to Central FL's attractions, dining, shopping, and airport. The owner will consider a lease less than 12 months. Owner is requesting a $10,000 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have any available units?
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have?
Some of 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP does offer parking.
Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP has a pool.
Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have accessible units?
No, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 MUIRFIELD LOOP has units with air conditioning.
