3222 Wish Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

READY TO MOVE IN. Beautiful 3/2 townhouse, fully furnished in a GATED COMMUNITY with security. The Club House is right across the street. GREAT location at WEST LUCAYA VILLAGE, less than minutes away from Disney! The Rent Includes: Cable TV, Internet, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Recreational. IT'S A MUST HAVE!

