3222 Wish Avenue - 1
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

3222 Wish Avenue - 1

3222 Wish Ave · (407) 801-0070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3222 Wish Ave, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
READY TO MOVE IN. Beautiful 3/2 townhouse, fully furnished in a GATED COMMUNITY with security. The Club House is right across the street. GREAT location at WEST LUCAYA VILLAGE, less than minutes away from Disney! The Rent Includes: Cable TV, Internet, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Recreational. IT'S A MUST HAVE!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3222 Wish Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3222 Wish Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Wish Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3222 Wish Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
