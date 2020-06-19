All apartments in Four Corners
3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club

3145 Britannia Boulevard
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3145 Britannia Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
3 bed 2 bath 2nd story Condo in Villas at Island Club located West 192 close to all attractions, shopping, and major roadways. Bright and spacious great room with dining area. Galley kitchen with all appliances. Full-size washer and dryer in the utility closet. Master bedroom with en-suite shower room and patio doors leading onto the balcony. Two additional full-size bedrooms share the hallway bathroom with an over-bath shower.

We are looking for a family that wants to live here for years to come and will lovingly take care of it as their own. We expect you to pay your rent promptly, change the A/C filter monthly, and report any maintenance to us as needed.

The community boasts a clubhouse, games room, two community pools, tennis courts, and more. Only one small pet under 20 pounds is allowed by the HOA and all pets must be approved. No commercial vehicles or Rv's allowed.

If any credit score is under 650 we require the last month's rent as well as the security deposit. All residents must be named on the lease and each adult 18+ years old must submit an application. We check all employment, background, and rental references, evictions not allowed.

The lease is for a year and can be renewed. The carpets will be cleaned before the tenants move-in date.
2 pools located inside the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have any available units?
3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have?
Some of 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club offer parking?
No, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have a pool?
Yes, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club has a pool.
Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have accessible units?
No, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club has units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club has units with air conditioning.
