3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

3 bed 2 bath 2nd story Condo in Villas at Island Club located West 192 close to all attractions, shopping, and major roadways. Bright and spacious great room with dining area. Galley kitchen with all appliances. Full-size washer and dryer in the utility closet. Master bedroom with en-suite shower room and patio doors leading onto the balcony. Two additional full-size bedrooms share the hallway bathroom with an over-bath shower.



We are looking for a family that wants to live here for years to come and will lovingly take care of it as their own. We expect you to pay your rent promptly, change the A/C filter monthly, and report any maintenance to us as needed.



The community boasts a clubhouse, games room, two community pools, tennis courts, and more. Only one small pet under 20 pounds is allowed by the HOA and all pets must be approved. No commercial vehicles or Rv's allowed.



If any credit score is under 650 we require the last month's rent as well as the security deposit. All residents must be named on the lease and each adult 18+ years old must submit an application. We check all employment, background, and rental references, evictions not allowed.



The lease is for a year and can be renewed. The carpets will be cleaned before the tenants move-in date.

