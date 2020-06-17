All apartments in Four Corners
Location

3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1161 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.5 baths Townhouse is located in the community of Encantada Resort, available for short term period, rent price for a 30 days rental everything included minus cleaning fee, but its flexible, and rent includes all utilities. Open concept floor plan with a kitchen and living room combo, private pool in a screened patio for your privacy, plenty of parking space in front of the house and good location close to restaurants, supermarket, shopping malls, and minutes away from Disney World. The Resort offers great amenities including a community pool, fitness center, playground and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have any available units?
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have?
Some of 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does offer parking.
Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has a pool.
Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have accessible units?
No, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
