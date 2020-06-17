3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.5 baths Townhouse is located in the community of Encantada Resort, available for short term period, rent price for a 30 days rental everything included minus cleaning fee, but its flexible, and rent includes all utilities. Open concept floor plan with a kitchen and living room combo, private pool in a screened patio for your privacy, plenty of parking space in front of the house and good location close to restaurants, supermarket, shopping malls, and minutes away from Disney World. The Resort offers great amenities including a community pool, fitness center, playground and restaurant.