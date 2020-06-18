3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground clubhouse

Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi.

Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground. Everything you could possibly need under one roof. Located closely to shopping, restaurants, Disney Springs, Old Town, and all the major Theme Parks. 12 month lease is $1350/month. NO PETS / 1,350.00 Security Deposit due upon selected for tenancy.



Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income must equal at least 3 times the monthly rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval