2918 BLOOMING ALAMANDA LOOP

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Single Family Two Story Home offers ample space with 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms This 2677 sq ft of open Living space boasts wood flooring, Stainless Steel Glass top range, Built-in Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, 2012 High energy efficient HVAC unit. Upon entering the house you will be stunned by the generous space of the combined Living and Dining area. The privacy of the Master Bedroom/Bathroom located on the first floor offers Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower, as well as, His and Her walk-in closets. Inviting Family room overlooks covered screened in-ground pool, making it perfect space to relax with friends and family. Large Kitchen with Breakfast area, additional bedroom with full bathroom and office/den converted to the Bedroom - all on the first level. The second floor features three bedrooms with two full bathrooms and additional office space. Spacious 2-car garage with six recessed lights can be easily converted to the Game room. This spectacular home located just 10min from Disney World attraction, shopping centers and restaurants. Close to Intersection 429, 417, I-4. Call for you appointment to see it today!!!