Beautiful home located in the centrally placed community of Sunset Lakes, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, no carpet in the home at all, wood flooring and Tile. Private Pool with a great Lakefront view. Inside the community, you will find a common pool area, gated entrances, etc... Pictures do not do it justice, go see it in person!