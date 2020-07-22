All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:49 PM

2828 ROCCELLA COURT

2828 Roccella Court · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Roccella Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Have you dreamed of living the Ultimate Florida Lifestyle? Look no further than Tuscany at Westside, where this well kept 5 bedroom 3 ½ bathroom home calls home. From pulling into the driveway and walking through the front door, you are immediately welcomed into the Family/Dining combo room currently used for entertaining. The kitchen sits between the Family and Living room making casual conversation at the breakfast bar or nook an easy task. Upstairs to the left you will find two guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between. The 3rd guest bedroom can be found next to the second master with an ensuite. The master bedroom benefits from a sitting area, walk-in closet, an ensuite complete with a Garden tub, separate shower stall and toilet. The brick paver pool patio offers enough space to splash around and snooze while sunning. The pool deck BACKS TO CONSERVATION and benefits from a covered patio for gathering. Do not miss your chance to view this beautiful home! Contact us today to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have any available units?
2828 ROCCELLA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have?
Some of 2828 ROCCELLA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 ROCCELLA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2828 ROCCELLA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 ROCCELLA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT offers parking.
Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT has a pool.
Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 ROCCELLA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 ROCCELLA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
