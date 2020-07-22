2828 ROCCELLA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Have you dreamed of living the Ultimate Florida Lifestyle? Look no further than Tuscany at Westside, where this well kept 5 bedroom 3 ½ bathroom home calls home. From pulling into the driveway and walking through the front door, you are immediately welcomed into the Family/Dining combo room currently used for entertaining. The kitchen sits between the Family and Living room making casual conversation at the breakfast bar or nook an easy task. Upstairs to the left you will find two guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between. The 3rd guest bedroom can be found next to the second master with an ensuite. The master bedroom benefits from a sitting area, walk-in closet, an ensuite complete with a Garden tub, separate shower stall and toilet. The brick paver pool patio offers enough space to splash around and snooze while sunning. The pool deck BACKS TO CONSERVATION and benefits from a covered patio for gathering. Do not miss your chance to view this beautiful home! Contact us today to schedule an appointment!