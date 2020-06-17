2823 DRIFTING LILLY LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy living a short distance from DISNEY and other Orlando area attractions in this 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, with a beautiful pool, is available NOW! Open/split floor plan with counter bar, indoor utility room with washer and dryer. Fully furnished (optional), move in ready, and only minutes from the NEW MARGARITAVILLE RESORT. Master suite includes a with walk-in closet, and a HUGE master bathroom with a GARDEN TUB. Screened in porch with BEAUTIFUL POOL. Short drive away from cities of Orlando and Tampa.