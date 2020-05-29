All apartments in Four Corners
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT

2804 Playing Otter Court · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Playing Otter Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
READY TO MOVE IN Single Family Two Story Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Upon entering the house you will be stunned by the generous space of the combined Living and Dining area. The privacy of the Master Bedroom/Bathroom located on the first floor offers Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower. This house has covered screened in-ground pool, making it perfect space to relax with friends and family. Large Kitchen with Breakfast area, additional bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. The second floor features three bedrooms with two full bathrooms and additional office space. Spacious 2-car garage that was converted to a Game room. This spectacular home located just 5 min from Disney World attraction, shopping centers and restaurants. Close to Intersection 429, 417, I-4. Call for you appointment to see it today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have any available units?
2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have?
Some of 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT offers parking.
Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT has a pool.
Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

