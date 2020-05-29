2804 PLAYING OTTER COURT

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN Single Family Two Story Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Upon entering the house you will be stunned by the generous space of the combined Living and Dining area. The privacy of the Master Bedroom/Bathroom located on the first floor offers Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower. This house has covered screened in-ground pool, making it perfect space to relax with friends and family. Large Kitchen with Breakfast area, additional bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. The second floor features three bedrooms with two full bathrooms and additional office space. Spacious 2-car garage that was converted to a Game room. This spectacular home located just 5 min from Disney World attraction, shopping centers and restaurants. Close to Intersection 429, 417, I-4. Call for you appointment to see it today!!!