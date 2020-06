Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME at Westside Community right off US 192. Rent includes High Speed Internet, Cable, Phone, and Ground Maintenance -- what a great deal! Walking distance to Westside K-8 and zoned for Celebration High School. Short commute to shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and DISNEY! Enjoy your pool and spa with peaceful wooded view and NO REAR NEIGHBOR. The home will be rented unfurnished. Schedule your appointment today!