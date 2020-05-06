Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

2745 Wilshire Road Available 07/01/20 Weston Hills Gated Pool Community - Available July. Lovely 3br/2ba home located on a corner lot in Weston Hills Gated Community with 2 community pools, tennis courts, ball fields and playground. Kitchen opens to Family Room and features Island/breakfast counter, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, fridge. Lots of tile. Living Room/Dining Room Great Room style. Stack bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Irrigation system and mature landscaping. Garden tub in master bath. Inside laundry room with gas dryer for tenant's use (not warranted). Open slab patio in the back yard. Full Lawn Care Included. Small pet considered with non-refundable pet fee. Easy commute to 192 and for Disney Cast Members. *Due to covid-19 the community pools are closed down until further notice.*



Call/Text Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or email EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com



(RLNE5748602)