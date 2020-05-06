All apartments in Four Corners
2745 Wilshire Road

2745 Wilshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Wilshire Road, Four Corners, FL 34714
Weston Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
2745 Wilshire Road Available 07/01/20 Weston Hills Gated Pool Community - Available July. Lovely 3br/2ba home located on a corner lot in Weston Hills Gated Community with 2 community pools, tennis courts, ball fields and playground. Kitchen opens to Family Room and features Island/breakfast counter, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, fridge. Lots of tile. Living Room/Dining Room Great Room style. Stack bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Irrigation system and mature landscaping. Garden tub in master bath. Inside laundry room with gas dryer for tenant's use (not warranted). Open slab patio in the back yard. Full Lawn Care Included. Small pet considered with non-refundable pet fee. Easy commute to 192 and for Disney Cast Members. *Due to covid-19 the community pools are closed down until further notice.*

Call/Text Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or email EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com

(RLNE5748602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Wilshire Road have any available units?
2745 Wilshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2745 Wilshire Road have?
Some of 2745 Wilshire Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Wilshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Wilshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Wilshire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Wilshire Road is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Wilshire Road offer parking?
No, 2745 Wilshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Wilshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Wilshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Wilshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 2745 Wilshire Road has a pool.
Does 2745 Wilshire Road have accessible units?
No, 2745 Wilshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Wilshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Wilshire Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Wilshire Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Wilshire Road does not have units with air conditioning.

