2708 ANDROS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

*UNFURNISHED* One Year Lease or more* TWO-STORY TOWNHOME FOR RENT! Largest Model in Community *CRESTWYND GATED COMMUNITY * COMMUNITY POOL *PLAYGROUND ** WASHER AND DRYER *CORNER UNIT *FRESH PAINTED *ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS with Newer LAMINATE FLOORS *DOWNSTAIRS LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN & DINING COMBO. This a quiet community 5 minutos from Walmart and easy access to Intersection of I-4 W and US-92 W. Live and Play near Celebration, Old Town, Walt Disney World and Margaritaville Resort! Only 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport. Good Schools.