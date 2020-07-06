All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

2708 ANDROS LANE

2708 Andros Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
*UNFURNISHED* One Year Lease or more* TWO-STORY TOWNHOME FOR RENT! Largest Model in Community *CRESTWYND GATED COMMUNITY * COMMUNITY POOL *PLAYGROUND ** WASHER AND DRYER *CORNER UNIT *FRESH PAINTED *ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS with Newer LAMINATE FLOORS *DOWNSTAIRS LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN & DINING COMBO. This a quiet community 5 minutos from Walmart and easy access to Intersection of I-4 W and US-92 W. Live and Play near Celebration, Old Town, Walt Disney World and Margaritaville Resort! Only 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport. Good Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 ANDROS LANE have any available units?
2708 ANDROS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2708 ANDROS LANE have?
Some of 2708 ANDROS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 ANDROS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2708 ANDROS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 ANDROS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2708 ANDROS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2708 ANDROS LANE offer parking?
No, 2708 ANDROS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2708 ANDROS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 ANDROS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 ANDROS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2708 ANDROS LANE has a pool.
Does 2708 ANDROS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2708 ANDROS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 ANDROS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 ANDROS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 ANDROS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 ANDROS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

