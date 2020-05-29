All apartments in Four Corners
2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT

2705 Grand Harbour Court · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Grand Harbour Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
No Subleasing. This impressive 6 bedroom home has prime location on a corner homesite of a small cul-de-sac, just a few minutes walk to the playground. Step through the bright foyer into the formal living and dining areas. Just down the ceramic-tiled hall is the great room, which boasts a large kitchen with center island and huge closet pantry overlooking an ample cafe dining space with large sliding doors that look out on the screen enclosed pool and deck. The adjacent open plan great room is highlighted by double height ceilings with 2nd story windows and another set of sliding doors that brightens this family area with glorious Florida sunshine. The grand master bedroom is off of the great room, boasting an large garden bath with separate tiled shower. The second story has a vast galleried landing and a spacious layout leading to all 5 second floor bedrooms. This is a must see home, within the fabulous Emerald Island Resort, minutes from SR 192 and close to the ever inviting Disney Parks. In addition to it's great location, Emerald Island Resort features a staffed gate and community clubhouse with pool and fitness room. Add this home to your viewings list today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have any available units?
2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have?
Some of 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT offers parking.
Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT has a pool.
Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have accessible units?
No, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

