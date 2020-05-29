2705 GRAND HARBOUR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

No Subleasing. This impressive 6 bedroom home has prime location on a corner homesite of a small cul-de-sac, just a few minutes walk to the playground. Step through the bright foyer into the formal living and dining areas. Just down the ceramic-tiled hall is the great room, which boasts a large kitchen with center island and huge closet pantry overlooking an ample cafe dining space with large sliding doors that look out on the screen enclosed pool and deck. The adjacent open plan great room is highlighted by double height ceilings with 2nd story windows and another set of sliding doors that brightens this family area with glorious Florida sunshine. The grand master bedroom is off of the great room, boasting an large garden bath with separate tiled shower. The second story has a vast galleried landing and a spacious layout leading to all 5 second floor bedrooms. This is a must see home, within the fabulous Emerald Island Resort, minutes from SR 192 and close to the ever inviting Disney Parks. In addition to it's great location, Emerald Island Resort features a staffed gate and community clubhouse with pool and fitness room. Add this home to your viewings list today.