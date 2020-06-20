All apartments in Four Corners
2691 ANDROS LANE

2691 Andros Lane · (407) 361-0847
Location

2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pass through window to living room, and eat in dining space for 8. Slider door lead out to an open patio. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. Laundry closet located on second floor with high efficiency washer and dryer for tenant's convenience. Master suite is furnished with double bed, nightstands, dresser, and TV and en-suite bathroom. First guest bedroom is funished with a double bed and second guest bedroom is furnished with 2 single beds and share the upstairs hall full bathroom. Located in gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2691 ANDROS LANE have any available units?
2691 ANDROS LANE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2691 ANDROS LANE have?
Some of 2691 ANDROS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2691 ANDROS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2691 ANDROS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 ANDROS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2691 ANDROS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2691 ANDROS LANE offer parking?
No, 2691 ANDROS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2691 ANDROS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2691 ANDROS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 ANDROS LANE have a pool?
No, 2691 ANDROS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2691 ANDROS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2691 ANDROS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 ANDROS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2691 ANDROS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2691 ANDROS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2691 ANDROS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
