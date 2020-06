Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

3 Bedroom/3 bath townhome in the lovely gated community of Crestwynd Bay. One bedroom and bath on ground floor and the other two bedrooms with baths upstairs. Kitchen includes closet pantry, recessed and the laundry room is upstairs. Covered front entry, open patio in backyard, very close to community pool. Great location within 5 minutes to Disney !

Friendly neighborhood close to shopping,restaurants and entertainment. Super Walmart across the street !