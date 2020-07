Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautifully 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom house in a gated community with private pool/spa. The clubhouse just across the street provides access to a large resort-style pool, spa, playground, and gym. This spacious and tastefully decorated home is perfect for families and corporate housing. Rent includes cable, internet, lawn maintenance, and pool service. The house is conveniently located near shopping, area attractions and highways.