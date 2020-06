Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Microwave

Nice fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Crestwynd Bay, a gated community with the Clubhouse pool. Minutes to shops,Disney and other attractions. Close to I-4 interstate hwy and Celebration area. Includes Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and a Garbage disposal. Also there is no house on the back and its a conservation with more privacy.