2603 AUTUMN CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come fall in love with this charming five-bedroom, three-bath home is in the Kissimmee area. Home is tiled with the exception of the bedrooms which are carpeted. There are two bedrooms with twin beds, and the remaining rooms including master are full to queen size beds. The kitchen area has plenty of space for the entire family. The screened in back pool and Jacuzzi are great for relaxing with all the patio furniture. The two car garage has has Air Hockey table and dart board, washer and dryer. Lawn and pool care included. Insurance is required.

Don't forget you will be just minutes away from Walt Disney World, 20 minutes from Universal Studios and Sea World theme parks.