Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE

2592 Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2592 Bella Vista Drive, Four Corners, FL 33897
Tierra Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautifully furnished townhome in Waterstone community. This spacious home features 2 master suites, 2 secondary bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a kitchen island. Open living and dining concept and fist floor master suite with large master shower and separate tub. The upper floor has the second mater suite with large shower and private balcony. Back covered patio and front private courtyard with Jacuzzi tub. Available in April!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
