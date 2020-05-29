2592 BELLA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Beautifully furnished townhome in Waterstone community. This spacious home features 2 master suites, 2 secondary bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a kitchen island. Open living and dining concept and fist floor master suite with large master shower and separate tub. The upper floor has the second mater suite with large shower and private balcony. Back covered patio and front private courtyard with Jacuzzi tub. Available in April!